Oscar-winning film, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has added many feathers to its cap. After achieving milestones in India and overseas circuits like North America, it was re-released in Japan earlier this year. Jr NTR and Ram Charan led blockbuster has become the highest Indian grosser in the international market. Scroll below for the top 10.

RRR was re-released in Japan on May 10, 2024. It was available in Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. During its original run in October 2022, the historical drama action film ruled in theatres for 561 days, grossing over 130 crores. The appetite for Indian films is massive in the international market and clearly, SS Rajamouli’s directorial made the most of it!

Box Office Collection in Japan

As per Nishit Shaw, RRR is the highest Indian grosser in Japan, with a lifetime box office collection of a whopping INR 136.20 crores (¥2.42B). Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s film rules the top 10 list by a huge margin from other biggies. It has also toppled Baahubali 2 with almost 693% higher earnings!

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in Japan:

RRR: 136.20 crores

Muthu: 22.79 crores

Baahubali 2: 17.16 crores

3 Idiots: 9.5 crores

English Vinglish: 9 crores

The Lunchbox: 8.44 crores

Saaho: 7.37 crores

Maghadheera: 7.32 crores

Enthiran: 6.16 crores

Dhoom 3: 5.88 crores

RRR Worldwide Box Office Collection

In 2022, RRR had concluded its worldwide run garnering 1039 crores gross. Including the re-release, it has earned 136.20 crores from Japan. The updated global figures now come to 1275.51 crores, which is humungous!

More about the historical drama

Along with direction, SS Rajamouli co-wrote RRR with V. Vijayendra Prasad. The supporting cast features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Made on a budget of 550 crores, it was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. The song Naatu Naatu from the film won an Oscar for Best Original Song, creating history by becoming the first Indian and Asian song to win an Academy Award in this category.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

