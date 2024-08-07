Only a week from now, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be back to entertain us with their horror comedy, Stree 2. Producer Dinesh Vijan has reportedly planned special night shows on the eve of Independence Day, i.e., August 14, 2024. But will it beat Chennai Express and earn the highest-paid previews of all time? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

It’s going to be a clash of the titans at the box office, as Stree 2 will compete with two other Independence Day releases in Bollywood: Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has the upper hand due to the huge success of the original 2018 film, which turned out to be one of the most profitable affairs in Bollywood.

Chennai Express has the highest Bollywood paid previews of all time!

As per Nishit Shaw, Chennai Express currently holds the record for the highest-paid previews in Bollywood, with collections of 6.75 crores. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone led film made an earth-shattering opening of 33 crores and continued its glorious run with a super-hit verdict, adding a lifetime earning of 227 crores to its kitty.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-paid previews in Bollywood below:

Chennai Express (2013): 6.75 crores Padmaavat (2018): 5 crores 3 Idiots (2009): 2.77 crores Maidaan (2024): 2.50 crores Rocky Handsome (2016): 1.77 crores

As visible, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express had left behind Aamir Khan’s blockbuster 3 Idiots, with almost 143% higher collections in paid-previews.

Will Stree 2 beat Chennai Express & others?

There is a lot of fear about box office collections being impacted due to the three-way clash with . It is indeed a smart strategy by the Stree 2 team to ensure a promising opening by showcasing paid previews an evening before.

It is to be noted that the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s film has been received very well. Not to mention that the leading pair enjoys a massive fan club waiting for the advance booking to commence with their bated breath. Fans feel Amar Kaushik has lived upto the expectations and recreate the success he did back in 2018.

Will Stree 2 beat Chennai Express after 11 long years to secure the #1 spot on the list of the top 5 highest Bollywood paid previews? Only time will tell.

