Daaru Peenda Naa Hove At The Worldwide Box Office (4 Days): Amrinder Gill’s Film India Collections Fall 211% Short Of Overseas Earnings

Punjabi cinema’s latest offering, Daaru Peenda Naa Hove, has delivered a mixed bag at the box office. While the film managed to garner a decent opening weekend gross of 9.91 crore worldwide, the distribution of earnings paints a stark picture of a film that resonated more with audiences overseas than on its home turf. Keep reading to know more!

The film, directed by Rajiv Dhingra and produced by Rhythm Boyz Entertainment, stars Amrinder Gill, Zafri Khan, Sohaila Kaur, and Sonali Kaur Sivia. Despite the star power, the domestic box office numbers were underwhelming. The film managed to collect only 2.05 crore from India in four days. This is a far cry from the expectations surrounding an Amrinder Gill film, especially given the relatively muted performance of Punjabi cinema in 2024, barring a few films like Jatt & Juliet 3. While the weekend witnessed an uptick in footfall, the numbers were insufficient to propel the film to significant heights.

Daaru Peenda Naa Hove had a slow start, collecting 0.30 crore on its first day, followed by a decent jump to 0.60 crore on Saturday and 0.90 crore on Sunday. However, the momentum faltered on Monday, with collections dropping to 0.25 crore, bringing the total domestic collections to 2.05 crore net India total (2.41 crore gross India total).

However, it was the overseas markets that came to the rescue. Daaru Peenda Naa Hove raked in a substantial 7.50 crore (USD 900K) from international territories, a performance that can be termed as a bright spot amidst the domestic blues.

This trend of Amrinder Gill films performing exceptionally well overseas is becoming increasingly apparent. His recent releases have consistently exhibited a stronger foothold in international markets compared to India. While a certain degree of disparity between domestic and overseas earnings is common in Punjabi cinema, the skew in Amrinder Gill’s case is notably pronounced.

The Punjabi film industry has faced challenges this year, with Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt and Juliet 3 being the only major successes. Films like Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri and Shinda Shinda No Papa found their footing during their extended runs. While Daaru Peenda Naa Hove is set to benefit from its overseas performance, the expectations from a star of Amrinder Gill’s stature would have been higher, especially considering the industry’s current scenario.

The film’s narrative, a drama with a subdued comedy set in Canada, might not have resonated as strongly with the Punjabi audience, resulting in a muted domestic response.

As the film continues its run, it will be interesting to observe how the box office numbers evolve.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

