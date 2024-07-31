Jatt & Juliet 3 vs. The Legend of Maula Jatt: Can Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Break Fawad Khan’s Pakistani Punjabi Box Office Record?

Diljit Dosanjh has cemented his status as the undisputed king of the Punjabi box office with the phenomenal success of Jatt & Juliet 3. The film has not only surpassed expectations but has rewritten the history books of Punjabi cinema by becoming the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film ever, amassing a staggering 107.51 crore worldwide. But there’s a catch!

Jatt & Juliet 3 may have made box office history by becoming the Highest Grossing Indian Punjabi Film At The Worldwide box office, but it is not the Highest Punjabi Film so far. Before we get to that, let’s first celebrate JJ3’s achievements.

The third instalment in the beloved Jatt & Juliet franchise, co-starring Neeru Bajwa, was released amidst stiff competition from the pan-Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Despite the formidable opposition, Jatt & Juliet 3 managed to captivate audiences and generate unprecedented box office numbers.

The film’s remarkable performance can be attributed to several factors, including the franchise’s strong brand value, the endearing chemistry between Diljit and Neeru, and its ability to strike a chord with audiences of all ages. The film’s music, a staple of the franchise’s success, also played a crucial role in driving footfall.

With a domestic gross of 45.89 crore and an overseas haul of 61.62 crore, Jatt & Juliet 3 has demonstrated its immense popularity in India and abroad. The film’s consistent performance over five weeks, with a strong opening of 69.61 crore, is a testament to its enduring appeal.

Weekly breakdown of Jatt & Juliet 3’s worldwide gross collections

Week 1: 69.61 crore

Week 2: 22.71 crore

Week 3: 9.32 crore

Week 4: 3.88 crore

Week 5: 1.99 crore

Total: 107.51 crore

The next potential record that Jatt & Juliet 3 could break

While the film’s momentum has slowed down in recent days, it has slight potential to challenge the overall record for the highest-grossing Punjabi film, currently held by the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a Hit 2022 Pakistani Punjabi-language action drama film directed and written by Bilal Lashari. This film is an adaptation and a soft reboot of the 1979 Lollywood film Maula Jatt. It grossed over 115+ crores worldwide in 2022. Suppose JJ3 manages to surpass the collections of The Legend of Maula Jatt. In that case, the film can potentially create a historic moment for Punjabi cinema and further reinforce Diljit Dosanjh‘s position as the leading star in the industry.

Jatt & Juliet 3 has undoubtedly set a new benchmark for Indian Punjabi cinema, and its success will likely inspire filmmakers to explore larger-scale projects with a wider appeal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

