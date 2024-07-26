Diljit Dosanjh has once again proved his mettle at the box office with his latest offering, Jatt & Juliet 3. The Punjabi superstar has delivered a Super-Hit and set a new personal benchmark for profitability. Keep reading to find out about the new milestone achieved by the actor!

Jatt & Juliet 3, directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and produced by White Hill Studios, Storytime Productions, and Speed Records, has not only entertained the masses but has also proven to be a highly profitable venture. With a staggering net earning of 38.1 crores against a modest 12 crore budget, the film boasts an astonishing 217.5% return on investment. This isn’t just a number; it’s a declaration of dominance at the Pollywood box office.

This surpasses the already impressive returns of Diljit‘s previous highest-grossers, Shadaa, Honsla Rakh, and Sardaar Ji, solidifying his position as one of the most bankable stars in Punjabi cinema.

To put this achievement in perspective, consider his last three Top-Grossing Punjabi Films Of All Time: Shadaa, a comedy gem, raked in 28.24 crore net (34.44 crore gross) against a 9 crore budget, yielding a healthy 213% ROI. The heartwarming Honsla Rakh followed suit with 21.86 crore net (26.66 crore gross), from an 8 crore investment, translating to a commendable 173.25% return. Even the earlier Sardaar Ji showcased his box office prowess with a 20.85 crore net (25.43 crore gross), from an 8.5 crore outlay, resulting in a solid 145.29% ROI.

With a stellar cast that includes Neeru Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, and BN Sharma, the film has resonated with viewers worldwide.

With Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit has yet again redefined the benchmarks for Punjabi cinema. His ability to connect with audiences on a deep level, coupled with his impeccable comic timing and dramatic flair, has solidified his position as the industry’s undisputed king. As he continues to reign supreme, the question isn’t whether he will deliver another blockbuster but how high he will raise the bar next. Will Diljit himself break this new record in his next film? Only time will tell.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Worldwide Box Office (After 29 Days): Diljit Dosanjh & Neeru Bajwa Film Earns 25.05% More Overseas Than In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News