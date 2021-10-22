Punjabi film Honsla Rakh has done quite well in its first week with 12.50 crores* coming in at the box office. The Diljit Dinsanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill starrer opened well, showed good growth over the weekend and then had good weekdays as well to register healthy footfalls right through the week.

The collections stayed over the 1 crore mark right till Thursday and that shows that the film has been liked well by its target audience. What has to be seen though is that how do footfalls stay in the second week, now that Maharashtra is open as well.

There isn’t much competition to Honsla Rakh from any Hindi releases till 5th November when Sooryavanshi arrives, which means the film has a free run for two more weeks.

Of course, Honsla Rakh isn’t a film for pan India audience due to language barrier, and hence the collections would stay on to be localised for Punjab and Delhi NCR zone. However at least in these territories, distributors, exhibitors and theatre owners have a lot to cheer about.

One now waits to see the next lot of Punjabi films after Honsla Rakh to come to theatres and it would be interesting to see how audiences respond to these, especially when Hindi films would also be playing alongside.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

