Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavenly abode on 2nd September. It was a shockwave many struggled to come to terms with. The most affected apart from the actor’s family was close friend Shehnaaz Gill. But she has maintained her silence ever since the unfortunate incident. Now, the actress is opening about love and attachment in the latest interview.

Shehnaaz has been in a cocoon ever since Sidharth passed away. Many celebrities like Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others opened up on her condition. She missed the scheduled promos of Honsla Rakh but did finally get back for the promotions!

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about how love comes with an attachment. She shared that she has given about 40% of her real self to the film. When Diljit Dosanjh asked about how she came up with a specific ratio, the actress even cited an example of her mother.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio)”

She continued, “Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much)”

Sidharth Shukla must be proud of how Shehnaaz Gill is acting so strong!

