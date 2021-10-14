Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur had a hell of a time on the sets of their next single Aise Na Chhoro. While the entire team was under layers of clothes freezing in minus 10 degrees, both the artists were having snow fights and were riding on the snowmobile all around the location.

As per the report, Guru and Mrunal were having such a blast on sets while filming in Kashmir, that director Aashish Panda had to intervene and remind them that they were shooting for the music video and had to get in their character.

Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur have been paired for the first time together for a music video. The report states that they got along like a house on fire and completely forgot that the cameras were still rolling. Going by the camaraderie Guru and Mrunal share, we can’t wait to watch ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’ to catch their electric chemistry.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the love song Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The song featuring Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur is an achingly sweet romantic track that tells a modern-day Romeo-Juliet story.

