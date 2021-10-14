This Friday sees the release of Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak – Hope Under Siege. The man has become a brand as far as out and out action films are concerned and just like Bruce Willis in the 90s, when his name was enough to sell action films, even Vidyut has been following the same trend. In fact the manner in which the Vipul Shah produced film was instantly readied for OTT release and that too while being shot entirely in the pandemic is the testimony to the fact that there is ready audience for such affairs.

Advertisement

Last year, Vidyut’s Khuda Hafiz had arrived straight on Disney + Hotstar and that was the time when films featuring the other stars (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt) were announced with much fanfare whereas Vidyut and Kunal Khemu’s films came across as add-ons in the overall bouquet. However, the digital response to Khuda Hafiz was quite impressive, so much so that a sequel was also pronto announced. Meanwhile, Sanak went on floors too and today it is ready for arrival on the same OTT platform.

Advertisement

Now the makers would indeed be hoping that the film manages to surpass the response that Khuda Hafiz had gained.

Action films have a good market across all mediums, be it theatrical or small screen, and given the equity that Vidyut has built over the years, Sanak should find good eyeballs for itself as well.

Sanak releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 15, 2021.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jewellery Ad Featuring A Dark-Skinned Malnourished Child Was Labelled As ‘Racist’ & ‘Offensive’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube