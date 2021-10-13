A while ago, Alia Bhatt’s Manyavar advertisement didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed her for using a term called ‘Kanyamaan’ in the ad. Well, this wasn’t the first time, something of this sort has come under netizens radar. Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for a Kalyan Jewellers’ ad featuring a dark-skinned malnourished child and it didn’t go well with activists who labelled it as racist and offensive.

Advertisement

Child rights groups were offended and activists came out bashing the Kalyan jewellery ad.

Advertisement

A day after the ad went viral, activists wrote an open letter to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and bashing her for supporting a ‘racist’ advertisement. Kalyan Jewellers issued an apology on their Facebook page and wrote, “The creative was intended to present the royalty, timeless beauty and elegance. However, if we have inadvertently hurt the sentiments of any individual or organisation, we deeply regret the same. “We have started the process of withdrawing this creative from our campaign.”

The advertisement featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sitting royally on a recliner decked up in heavy jewellery and a dark-skinned malnourished boy holding the umbrella over her head.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also released a statement post the backlash on the advertisement that read, “The final layout of the ad is entirely the prerogative of the creative team for a brand. However, shall forward your article as a viewpoint that can be taken into consideration by the creative team of professional working on the brand communication visual.”

Let’s take a look at the ad here:

Kalyan Jewellers had to withdraw the advertisement later.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting slammed by activists for supporting and posing for a racist advertisement? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: From Akshay Kumar To John Abraham, 5 Bollywood Stars Who Doesn’t Consume Alcohol Setting A Positive Trend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube