Bollywood has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been cracking down heavily on the entertainment industry. The news comes as a shock for many youngsters who look upto the stars for role models. However, there are more than a few role models in our entertainment industry like Akshay Kumar and John Abraham who’ve led against this scourge by example.

More than professionalism, some of our Bollywood stars have chosen to abstain from drinking for their own health and fitness. So here are some of inspiring actors from the industry that have committed to being teetotallers:

Akshay Kumar

The Bollywood star is synonymous to fitness discipline and flawless work ethic. Khiladi Kumar is not only playing it big on the box office but never with his life. Even though the superstar is in his early fifties, the Sooryavanshi actor looks much fitter than his contemporaries. Time and again he has proven that through his commitments to stunt work in action roles. He is a complete teetotaller!

Amitabh Bachchan

Following Akshay Kumar is Big B, the megastar of Bollywood. He is one of the influential celebrities in the industry. The legendary actor has played several roles including alcoholics throughout his career. One of them is 1984 film Sharabi, wherein he played the role of a drunkard Vicky Kapoor, but he never brought liquor back home.

Amitabh Bachchan has also claimed that he never touched alcohol throughout his career and has refrained from smoking and eating meat. An icon indeed!

John Abraham

The Handsome hunk of Bollywood has come a long way from being a model to becoming an action star. However, there’s one thing that remained constant- never smoked or drank in his life. He hasn’t been the type to rely on intoxicants of any kind to get by. Rather, he diverted all his energies on pumping iron in the gym.

Even though the actor is a teetotaler he broke his vow once for professional reasons. He gulped down half-bottle of champagne for a long and emotional sequence for Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout At Wadala. John also confirmed it in a conversation with Hindustan Times, “Usually I never drink, but it was an important scene and I wanted to get it absolutely right.”

Abhishek Bachchan

Just like his father, Jr Bachchan is also a teetotaler. Not many know that the Bollywood actor was once offered a whooping 10 crores to endorse a liquor brand but refused it. As reported by India TV, he also confirmed it by saying, “I personally don’t believe that any revenue is good revenue. There has to be an endorser-brand fit that raises the product’s equity. I need to personally believe in the brand before taking it up. I wouldn’t endorse a product I don’t use.”

Sidharth Malhotra

Other than Akshay Kumar, Shershaah actor also revealed that has stayed far away from alcohol throughout his career. Back in 2014 following his initial success with breaking onto the screen with Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra in an interview with GQ India said, “Drinking is a stress reliever for a lot of people (but) I just don’t like alcohol.”

