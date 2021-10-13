Aryan Khan’s drug probe has left Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan shattered. The star kid was among 8 arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 from a luxury cruise in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Khan family is receiving so much love and support from their admirers including the film actors; however, there are people, who are still not in favour, among them is an actor, Puneet Vashist.

Advertisement

He has worked with SRK in Josh, however, he has now slammed the superstar’s family, saying god has boycotted them.

Advertisement

Puneet Vashist was recently spotted outside NCB office; reportedly, he stopped by to meet NCB zonal director, Sameer Wankhede. While exiting the building, he was asked about his views on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s drug case. He made some shocking statements, where he slammed the father-son and other Bollywood fraternities.

Talking to media, Puneet Vashist told, “Main Josh, Kya Kehna ye sab mei tha, main ye sab nahi karta toh boycott kar diya log ne, ye khan-paan ne 27 saal se boycott kiya hai, ab bhagwan ne inko boycott kar diya (You see I was in Josh, Kya Kehna all the movies right? I didn’t get involved in all this which is why the Khan-paan boycotted me for 27 years. Now God has boycotted all of them).”

Puneet Vashist further advices Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to surrender, saying, “Kholdo yaar, ho jayegi 5-7 saal ki saza, kabse chal raha hai ye, kyun inki (NCB) kasht mana rahe ho, kya kar rahe hain log yaha pe, apko rakshak ki position mili hai aur aap bhakshak ban gaye.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bail plea is currently on the way, after it was rejected on October 8, Friday and later he was sent to Arthur Road jail.

Puneet Vashist has worked in several prominent films like All The Best, Happy New Year, Fanaa and many more, he was also part of Bigg Boss 9 where often used to argue with host Salman Khan.

Recently, veteran Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha shared his views on Aryan Khan’s arrest, talking to ETimes, he said, “Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved and known names too, but the focus was on her only.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra Enacts Shershaah’s Romantic Scene With ‘Little Dimple’ & It’s Too Hard To Miss, Kiara Advani Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube