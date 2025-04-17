Gauri Khan, the one and only owner of the Pan-Asian restaurant named Torii in Bandra’s plush Pali Hill, has been recently caught up in quite an unexpected gossipy storm. Known for its fabulous interiors as well as an elite customer base, the restaurant has recently been accused of serving “fake paneer” by popular YouTuber, Sarthak Sachdeva.

Here’s how the restaurant responded to the claims.

YouTuber Claims Fake Paneer at Torii

Sarthak Sachdeva, who runs a popular food review series, tested the paneer served at Torii using the iodine tincture method. In the viral video, Sarthak claimed that the iodine turned the paneer blue-black, which is usually an indication of starch adulteration. He exclaimed, “Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha. Ye dekh ke mere toh hosh udd gaye the!” (The paneer at Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant was fake. I was completely shocked when I saw that.)

In the same video, Sarthak performed the same test at other celebrity-owned restaurants like Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, and Bobby Deol’s restaurant. He reported that the paneer from these spots did not turn black, leading him to believe the others served authentic paneer. The YouTuber’s shocking findings quickly went viral, with many social media users sharing their opinions on the matter.

Torii’s Firm Response

The management of Torii quickly responded to the allegations, taking to the comment section of Sarthak’s video. They clarified that the iodine test, which detects the presence of starch, doesn’t indicate whether the paneer is real or fake.

Torii explained, “As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction was expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of Torii.”

Despite the controversy, Sarthak kept his tone light-hearted, responding, “So am I banned now? Btw your food is amazing.” He further added humorously, “SRK is my idol. It’s a dream to meet him once. Will I be able to meet him ever after this?”

While the debate continues to heat up on social media, Torii’s management has made it clear that the iodine test is not a reliable method for determining the quality of their paneer.

