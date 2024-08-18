Anushka Sharma had a fairy-tale wedding with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The beloved couple married in Italy, blended with traditional Indian customs and the Italian countryside. While their marriage is dubbed as one of India’s high-profile marriages, they are admired for their strong relationship and their support for each other, as idolized by their fans as Virushka. But before she got the man of her dreams, there was a time when Anushka was unsure of what she wanted from a relationship.

In a throwback interview of the actress with Simi Garewal for her talk show, India’s Most Desirable, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress opened up about her idea of romance and shared that she doesn’t know what she wants out of a relationship right now. The actress opened up about what gestures she finds truly romantic in a person. Like every other woman out there, Anushka Sharma stressed how she finds the small acts of love and kindness to be a complete green flag.

When the host asked if she was a romantic person, the actress counter-questioned, “What is a romantic? What do you like if you are romantic?” She then admitted that small things matter to her. She added, “For me, if a guy is like, caring towards me, and he does it in a way that it comes out naturally for him, for me that is being romantic. He could, for example, if I am sick, pass me a medicine, or say, ‘You should have this’, without making a big deal; for me, that is more than enough.”

She again discussed the idea of romance in an interview with Grazia India sharing, “For me, it’s the little things, it’s just being attentive, it’s been caring.” Anushka Sharma explained that simple acts of kindness and support are more romantic than grand gestures. She added that small considerate actions feel more meaningful and affectionate for her, and believes that genuine romance comes from being attentive, loving, and supportive in everyday moments. Anushka also gushed about Virat Kohli, adding, “And I am glad I have one.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met during a shoot of a shampoo commercial. Although the two were silent about their relationship for years, they got married and welcomed a baby girl, Vamika, in 2021, and a son, Akaay, in 2024. The duo are one of the most adored couples on the block.

