When Beyonce said “Girls Run The World,” Priyanka Chopra took notes. Priyanka has managed to straddle both Hollywood and Bollywood, becoming a global icon the entertainment industry did not know it needed. PeeCee for the most part can be credited for bridging the gap between Hollywood and Bollywood, bringing more inclusivity and acceptance towards diversity, particularly people of colour. Known for voicing her opinion on social issues from across the world aside from her enigmatic screen presence, Priyanka has left a benchmark as a UNICEF ambassador.

Priyanka is a force to be reckoned with, but she is also Daddy’s little angel. The ‘Citadel’ actor lost her dad in 2013 and often takes to her Instagram account to share fond memories related to him with his followers, keeping him close in every trajectory of her life. Recently, Simi Garewal shared a wholesome clip of Priyanka dedicating a song to her father but it has met with criticism with one user calling it ‘so much drama’. However, Simi Garewal has given it back to the troll who tried to belittle a sacred memory.

The clip shows Priyanka Chopra holding a mic and saying, “This is for my daddy.” She then goes on to sing Mariah Carey‘s 1993 song Hero. Sharing the video, Simi captioned, “India’s Most Desirable Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her dad’s dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star! But seriously, with that voice don’t you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would rock!!”

In the comment section of the video, one user wrote, “So much drama in singing, probably to cover the flaws, You’d notice that actual trained singers don’t have this much drama.” Simi responded, “Drama?? Where was the drama? Do elaborate..(if you can!) (face with rolling eyes emoji).”

She also added, “Never ‘forget fighting’ for your honour. You had the courage to defend your values – and yourself. I wish you continued strength to live your life on your terms. I wish you peace of mind. I wish you daily joys. You are a true hero. Believe it! (smiling face with halo emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra started off as a singer in the US; she released ‘In My City’ with Pitbull before starring in ‘Baywatch’ which brought her critical acclaim in the US.

Up next, Priyanka is expected to feature in ‘Text With You’, ‘Love Again,’ and the second season of ‘Citadel’. On the Bollywood front, she is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

