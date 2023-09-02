Shah Rukh Khan is coming with back-to-back bangers for his massive fandom after he had taken a sabbatical for 4 years. First, it was Pathaan. Now, we are all waiting for Jawan, and next, he has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. If reports are to be believed, he will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s spy thriller. But that’s not it. He will be seen with his one and only daughter, Suhana Khan. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Suhana is already set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial web series The Archies, which is going to be released on Netflix. It will also feature Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other new-generation actors.

Now, coming back to the new reports about Sujoy Ghosh’s next. The director who is popularly known for Kahaani and Badla, will be coming up with another movie based on spy-thriller, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. An insider in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in revealed, “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

Are you excited to know what characters SRK and Suhana will play in the spy-thriller? Well, if the sources are to be believed, then the insider claimed, “Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!”

While we anticipate getting the confirmed news, let’s hope this turns out to be true as we cannot wait to see the father-daughter duo on the big screen.

This is really a double treat for the Shah Rukh Khan fans as they will be seeing him in a full role for the spy-thriller, and Jawan also collected massive advance bookings.

