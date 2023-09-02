Shilpa Shetty has carved her path in the Hindi film industry with her hard work, passion, dedication and skills. From donning a sweet and simple girl in Baazigar to Dhadkan to showing off her ‘patli kamar’, Shilpa has shown many layers in her acting career. She enjoys a massive fandom who absolutely love her, but she thinks she has never been counted in the top 10 actors’ list and talked about the same in an interview. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Apart from being an actress, Shilpa is also an entrepreneur, a loving wife to Raj Kundra and a doting mother to her two children. She has always put up with her duties and responsibilities diligently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the interview. In conversation with ETimes, Shilpa Shetty talked about her career graph and claimed, “I feel there is poetic justice in life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors – maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don’t know.”

“Today look at me I am doing the biggest series. I have just finished filming a movie. I am doing a multilingual movie. I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, and my brands are doing well,” Shilpa Shetty further added.

The Dhadkan actress will be completing 30 years in the industry, and looking back at her career, she said, “I feel happy and proud that I have carved a niche for myself in this plethora of talent.”

A few months back, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went through a lot of hardships. When asked about the movie getting made based on her husband’s arrest and legal battle, Shetty revealed that it was not her “place to say anything”.

What are your thoughts about Shilpa Shetty’s claims about not being in the top 10 actors?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Jailer: Rajinikanth’s Global Blockbuster Gets Its OTT Release Date, Clashing With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan On 7th September!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News