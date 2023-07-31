Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most famous and adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple shares two kids, who are already quite popular on social media, as the actress often gives a glimpse of them on her Instagram handle. On to the series of new events, Raj was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today, reportedly donning a cosplay face mask worth over 16K which gave ‘144p’ Bane vibes from The Dark Knight Rises and is now getting trolled online by netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop!

This isn’t the first time that Raj is wearing a fancy mask, but ever since he got out on bail from an alleged p*rn case, he has been hiding his face with a mask during his public appearances. Now talking about his latest appearance, the businessman was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today.

Raj Kundra opted for a casual look and paired denim jeans with a white t-shirt and black jacket. He styled his look with a fabulous pair of shoes and looked handsome in it. His cosplay mask, reportedly worth $200, grabbed netizens’ attention.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video of the businessman on his Instagram handle; scroll below to watch the video:

Reacting to Raj Kundra’s video on social media, a user commented, “Logo k paas shoes ka collection hota hai. Yeh bhai k paas mask ka collection hoga”

Another user commented, “Aisa kro ki 4logo se muh chupane k liye mask lagana pade😅”

A third commented, “Ab to muh kala ho gya..chupa ke kya karoge ?? 😂😂😂”

A fourth commented, “Kaam Aaisa kro Ki chaar log pahchan jaye 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, turning into Bane from The Dark Knight Rises? Tell us in the space below.

