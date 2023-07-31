It would now be safe to say that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to make Bollywood proud with another success in the kitty. In the opening weekend, the Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer has already garnered around 47 crores* at the box office. The momentum is at its peak and netizens feel Kangana Ranaut is not happy about it as she continues to slam Karan Johar. Scroll below for more details!

In another shocking claim yesterday, Kangana allegedly targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt again. She indirectly mentioned a ‘womaniser’ who’d been chasing her and begged her to date him. Just not that, Ranaut also mentioned that he was getting a trilogy in return of dating a ‘papa ki pari.’ Things took an ugly turn when the actress mentioned that their baby is a ‘trick’ to promote their movie (Brahmastra).

In a new Instagram post last night, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Karan Johar from a past interview, taking about how a good PR could even change the perception of a flop movie at the box office. She captioned her post, “Karan Johar ji bol rahe hain ki main paise phenk ke kuch bhi karwa sakta hoon… kuch bhi perception build kar sakta hoon… Kya yeh sirf apni films ko hit karate hain apna maheemamandan karte hain ya dusaron ka negative PR aur unki hit films ko flop bhi karate hain ?”

In another post, Kangana Ranaut stressed on how “success must be earned and not bought.” She continued in the caption, “It’s not a crime to do atrocious work but to warp people’s perception to think of worse as best and best as worse is demonic, evil and malicious… Hindi film industry is like a sinking ship we need to look deep within and see what is causing holes in our own ship … Hope better sense prevails it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Netizens weren’t happy with Kangana Ranaut constantly posting something or the other since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres.

A user wrote, “Are mayya jab jao kyu itni nafrat inlogo se n aloa ranbir ki band to mat bajao they both are very good actors n apse jyada hit di he”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Another commented, “She is so obsessed with Karan Johar. Not fan of Karan but how cool he is that he doesn’t give a fuck to these insta stories, tags 😃.Kangana needs serious treatment.”

“Um, @kanganaranaut maybe get a life and make good films instead of talking shit about karan? Who literally has 0 flops (the films directed by him) ,” a comment read.

A troll wrote, “Itna kyu jal rahi hai jal jal k kya haal karliya khud ka ya apni movie ka publicity stunt kar rhi hai disastrous hone wali hai baaki filmo jese”

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

