Kangana Ranaut is not just a talented actress but a headstrong, opinionated person who is bold in her claims and takes social media by storm with her statements. A few years back, Kangana was allotted with Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Ministry of Home Affairs and on Sunday, a former member of Rajya Sabha and veteran politician Subramanian Swamy took a veiled dig at her, questioning why the SPG kept a register of her movements.

For the unversed, Kangana pleaded for Y-plus security after her feud with Shiv Sena a few years ago as she feared for the safety of her life. She has been very vocal about exposing the alleged mafias in Bollywood and often writes long statements about them.

On Sunday, senior politician Subramanian Swamy took to his Twitter handle to question why Bollywood stars’ movements were being tracked by SPG, aka Special Protection Group, when already this particular star already has a high level of security. Although Swamy didn’t take any name, it seems to have hit the target as Kangana took the time to respond to it.

Swamy, in his tweet, wrote, “The SPG knows and has kept a register of her movements. I wonder why since it is no business of SPG to track Bollywood stars. In her case, on a special dispensation, she has a high level of security provided.” While Kangana Ranaut quoting his post, wrote, “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here. I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups. “

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu‘ star continued, “I am also a filmmaker, writer and producer and my next production Emergency involves operation Bluestar… there is evident treat [threat] to my life hence I requested for extended security… Is there something wrong in this Sir ?”

Taking to the comments one of the users questioned Kangana Ranaut’s stance and asked her, “We all know you are not just a Bollywood star but something more ……..where were you when Pulwama happened ?”

Another bluntly said, “Getting a role does not make you a star; you are a failure, 80% of your films have been either a flop or at best, average. The only people who need protection for you upcoming film in the general public…. and by the way why SPG ? Why cant you hire private guards?”

One of them wrote, “i am also vocal citizen. how to get security”

Followed by, “Tumne “treat” shabd ka sahi istemaal kiya tha” and, “Who is bearing expense madam?”

