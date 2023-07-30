Ranbir Kapoor’s massive fanbase is now waiting with bated breath for his next release, Animal, which has already grabbed enough attention with its poster and speculations. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Now, the film’s new pictures have been leaked online, which stirred up quite a controversy.

After Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal faced a huge backlash from the audience for “appropriating the Holocaust”, Ranbir’s fans got concerned about the same after the picture surfaced on Reddit. At a glance, many mistook the Swastika sign for the Nazi symbol, Haukenkrauz or Hooker Cross and shared their opinion. Scroll ahead to read further.

A new leaked picture from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the black and white photo, some men can be seen standing in front of a cross sign which some netizens mistook as a Nazi symbol. Even though soon the confusion was cleared in the comment section as they realised it was a Hindu Swastika sign, Ranbir fans were concerned with the two men who were giving a salute to the cross that seemed like a ‘Nazi salute’.

Check out the picture here as shared on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsnGossip:

After the Bawaal controversy, Ranbir Kapoor fans feared the same for one of the most anticipated movies, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. One of the netizens commented on the post, “The swastika is Indian but they’re also saluting in a similar way which is whats off.”

Another one wrote, “Depends on how it is portrayed…i do not think they’ll glorify it,” while a social media user penned, “The swastika is Hindu but they are fully Nazi saluting wtf! There might be a chance this is just people having fun BTS and it’s not in actual movie.”

One of the comments can be read as, “It’s Sandeep Vanga. Do you really think the man is gonna change anything?”

Another netizen commented, “Why is bollywood unnecessarily trying to squeeze in WW2 related aspects into every storyline. It’s not our history to talk about.”

Well, what do you think? Is Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal will portray anything related to WW2? Let us know your thoughts on the same.

