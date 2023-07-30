Vicky Kaushal has steadily grown into one hell of a star. For him, it all started in 2015 with ‘Masaan’ and then starring in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Throughout his journey, he witnessed some flops and blockbusters, such as Uri. But on his way to glory, he never forgot his idols who helped shape him into the fine actor he is today. In his recent interview, Kaushal makes a bold statement where he claims that these days stardom is like instant coffee, i.e., readily available. Hence, there are only a couple of actors who are legitimate stars.

There is no surprise in the fact that Kaushal is a big star in himself. However, he has a long way to go before he reached the top. Talking about the same, Kaushal were humbly recognizes the real stars in Bollywood and gives them a shoutout.

During his conversation with Spicejet Limelight, Vicky Kaushal was asked why he’s not chasing stardom. He then questions back and says for him, a true star is someone who got as famous as Hrithik Roshan as ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. He explained, “The adulation he received from his fans was unbelievable. I wanted to meet him and despite my father being a film technician who has worked with Hrithik, I could only meet him once. The fact that I had to work hard to see him mattered. The accessibility today is such that a person is a star only till he or she is in the news or trending on social media.

Vicky Kaushal then settles it and takes the names of people he thinks are real stars. He says, “A real star has to have longevity – like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik. Earlier in Bollywood, stardom came after decades of hard work and that fame was for life. Today, stardom is easily attainable-like instant coffee. You can even buy followers, fans, ticks and verifications. Today’s stardom is like fast food. I am grateful for the love I receive from my audience, but I do not feel like a star.”

The thing with Vicky Kaushal is that he does not shy away from giving his idols a shoutout or telling a fellow actor that he admires them. He has previously complimented Hrithik Roshan on several occasions, recent one being at IIFA when he urged Hrithik to dance with him on ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’. The two have also exchanged some good words on their Instagrams. This also takes us back to what Shah Rakh Khan previously said at The Anupam Kher show that he thinks he is the last of stars.

What do you think about the comments made by Vicky Kaushal? Let us know and stay tunes for more at KoiMoi!

