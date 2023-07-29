Sanjay Dutt needs no introduction. The actor has been in the industry for a long time and his entire life has been surrounded with controversy. Among all, the actor’s police case and his infamous dating life have gathered a lot of attention in the past. While the actor is never seen romancing actresses a lot younger than him onscreen anymore, he once revealed that Krti Sanon could be his next girlfriend, but being paired with Alia Bhatt would be awkward.

Sanjay has been in the industry for more than 40 years. The actor made his debut with the 1981 film Rocky and soon established himself as a leading star. He was known to be a ladies’ man for his over 300 affairs.

It has been a while now since Sanjay Dutt has made his full-fledged comeback to the industry. Amid his controversial life, the actor’s biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor was welcomed with open hearts. One thing that remained with fans was Sanjay Dutt admitting that he has had 308 affairs in his life. When puzzled about the same during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor revealed that his wife Manyata Dutt got to know about his affairs after the movie’s release.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay responded to host Kapil Sharma’s query about his affairs and revealed that his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon could be his next girlfriend. The KGF Chapter 2 star revealed that he still documents his count and added that he was impressed with Kriti Sanon’s performance.

While Sanjay was okay about Kriti becoming his next girlfriend, the actor once revealed that he was too old to romance Alia Bhatt. When asked why he does not pair up with younger actresses like other Bollywood stars in movies in an interview with GoodTimes, Sanjay said, “Arey ab thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga.” Addressing the age factor, the 64-year-old added, “Ya, so I mean it’s like that, you got to move on.” In another interview, Alia once recalled how her Sadak co-star asked her to call him Chachu (uncle) since he is good friends with her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

