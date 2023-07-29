Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer Maintains Strong Hold, Stays Above 4 Crore Mark!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the big screens yesterday and opened up to positive reviews. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the leading pair, the Karan Johar directorial opened up to double digit numbers on day 1. But what does advance booking for day 2 suggest at the box office? Scroll below for all the details.

As per the early trends flowing in, RARKPK earned around 11.10 crores on the opening day. Given that it was a solo release starring big names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan, amongst others, expectations were slightly higher. There’s clash with Barbie and Oppenheimer but the genres remain far different to impact each other.

As per latest box office trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has added another 4.20 crores gross to advance booking on Day 2. This remains slightly better than yesterday’s numbers of 4.10 crores. The spot bookings will further benefit the total collections of Saturday.

In addition, there’s the Muharram holiday in certain parts of the nation, which means the spot bookings could grow from the noon show itself. Things will surely improve during the latter half of the day, which could set the pace for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the box office.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Sriti Jha, and Shabana Azmi, amongst others in pivotal roles. The film marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s second outing after Gully Boy.

