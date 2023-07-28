It was a very good first week for Oppenheimer as the collections went past the 70 crores mark rather comfortably. With almost 50 crores coming in the opening weekend, the signs were already there that the film will hold on well during the weekdays too. Of course the start of the film on Friday was excellent and hence the job was already done. Still, for the film to move from hit to superhit status, good hold over the weekdays was required too.

This is what happened as over 20 crores coming between Monday to Thursday as well, as the collections were consistently over and above the 5 crores mark. That was quite impressive as it showed that the film had been accepted beyond the advance booking as well, and there are steady footfalls right through the week.

Oppenheimer has now netted 72 crores* and this weekend too the premium screens are already showing the houseful signs. IMAX is yet again sold out, and plans are already getting full for other major screens in premium multiplexes. The second weekend should show around 20 crores more coming in and then by the close of second week the film would have entered the 100 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

