Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out in theatres. The romantic comedy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a leading pair and also features veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Bringing them together, Karan Johar has handled the direction, and as per the closing figure of day 1 advance booking at the box office, the film is set for a good start. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, RARKPK marks the directorial comeback of Karan Johar, who last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was released in 2016. So it’s almost after 7 years KJo is returning with his brand of family entertainers. It seems the magic is still intact, as the response has been good in the advance ticket sales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the closing figure (till 12 AM), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has sold tickets worth 4.10 crores gross all over the country (excluding blocked seats), which includes sales of well over 1.15 lakh tickets. It’s a good number for a Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era. The number has crossed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s day 1 advance booking figure of 3.60 crores gross.

With 3.60 crores gross, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar clocked a start of 15.73 crores and is currently 4th biggest Bollywood opener of Bollywood after Pathaan (57 crores), Adipurush (37.25 crores – Hindi) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (15.81 crores). However, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer had an advantage of the Holi holiday. It’ll be interesting to see if Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani comes closer to 15.73 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie vs Oppenheimer At Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie Beats Tom Cruise By Surpassing Mission: Impossible 7 In Just 4 Days, Cillian Murphy’s Film Hits $200 Million Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News