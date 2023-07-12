The internet is going wild as Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s vacation pictures from Lisbon goes viral on social media. The alleged couple never confirmed the romance, but their mushy pictures sharing an intimate hug together are breaking the internet and, well, the hearts of their fans worldwide. Their fans on social media is having a hard time accepting the photos, and netizens troll the rumoured couple while dragging Shraddha Kapoor’s name in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Aditya and Shraddha allegedly dated each other briefly after they starred in ‘Aashiqui 2’ together, which was a massive hit, and the songs are still a rage among their fans.

Now talking about the latest scoop, the rumours of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s alleged relationship have been doing the rounds on social media. But neither of the two accepted their relationship publicly.

However, now, their pictures have gone crazy viral on social media from Lisbon, where the couple is vacationing. In one of the pictures, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen hugging Ananya Panday from the back as they enjoy the view.

Instant Bollywood took to their Instagram account and shared the picture of the couple; take a look at it below:

Reacting to the picture on Instagram, a user commented, “My heart always wants aditya and Shraddha Kapoor to be together..”

Another user commented, “Aditya and shraddha>>>”

A third commented, “Aditya Roy Kapoor n Shraddha Kapoor for life 🫶🏻🫶🏻”

A fourth commented, “Shraddha ke sath socha hai Aditya tume ananya ke sath kyo ho bhai😑💔”

What are your thoughts on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s viral pictures from Lisbon? Tell us in the space below.

