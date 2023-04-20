Will it, won’t it? That’s the question Shraddha Kapoor mat be having when it comes to the prospects of her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar cross the lifetime of her second highest grosser ever, Saaho, and go past the 150 crores mark. Currently standing at 146.25 crores, the film has successfully managed to surpass the lifetime of her next best Stree (130 crores) quite some time back, while also emerging as her fourth century at the box office.

However, when it comes to crossing Saaho, Shraddha’s romcom would indeed face a challenge since there would be massive competition ahead in the form of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which arrives this Friday. As it is, the film had almost ended its run and was running at very few shows. Now when Salman Khan starrer will release this Friday then it would barely manage to find screen space for itself. As a result, a lifetime of 148-149 crores could turn out to be the best case scenario for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

This is how the Top-10 grossers of Shraddha Kapoor starrers look like:

Chhichhore – 153.09 crores Saaho – 150 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146.50 crores* (still playing) Stree – 130 crores ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 – 107 crores Ek Villain – 106 crores Baaghi 3 – 95 crores Aashiqui 2 – 78 crores Baaghi – 77 crores Street Dancer 3D – 75 crores

Interestingly, each of her Top-3 films is in the vicinity of 150 crores, and Shraddha Kapoor would be hoping that she tops it all with her next big release Stree 2. The horror comedy arrives on 31st August 2024 and with more than a year remaining for the release, hopefully the post pandemic market too would have improved by them and things would have returned to normalcy as far as theatrical business is concerned.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

