South superstar Prabhas enjoys a massive fanbase and is also known as ‘Darling’ to his fans. However, ever since his Baahubali movies, he has gained an extensive popularity from his audience. But somehow, his last few films didn’t work out well at the box office and even didn’t rule over his fans’ hearts. Now, in a recently shared clip from his film Saaho, Prabhas can be seen jumping off a cliff, while skydiving. However, netizens trolled the actor brutally for it.

Prabhas was last seen in the pan-Indian projects Saaho with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Radhe Shyam with pan-Indian star Pooja Hegde. He will be next seen in the movie Adipurush, but ever since its teaser has been released, the actor has faced a lot of backlash from the audience for its poor VFX. However, amidst all of this, Prabhas got once again trolled for his movie Saaho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, Netflix Indonesia took to their Twitter handle and shared a clip from Prabhas’ pan-Indian movie Saaho. In the video, Prabhas can be seen throwing his parachute bag first and then jumping off the cliff to get the bag and land on the ground. However, this video clip didn’t sit right with the netizens.

Even after years of its release, Prabhas still gets trolled for the movie Saaho. As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens started to slam the actor. One of them tweeted, “Isaac Newton must be smiling”, while another one wrote, “Ye Superman ko copy kyn kr rha hai.” One of the funniest Tweets can be read as, “He drank Red Bull but realised later that red bull doesn’t give u wing.” Another Twitteratti wrote about the other actors who were standing at the edge of the cliff trying to see what Prabhas is doing. The user penned, “what are these other people looking at, how’s it that they were able to see him from his distance?”

what are these other people looking at, how's it that they were able to see him from his distance? pic.twitter.com/yX5zmlnAnK — Anayo (@AnayoOleru) November 4, 2022

He drank Red Bull but realised later that red bull doesn't give u wing — ᴷᶦⁿᵍᴷʰᵃⁿ °ℑ𝔞𝔪_𝔞𝔯𝔰 (@Its_me_ars) November 4, 2022

Ye Superman ko copy kyn kr rha hai 🤗😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YJAxc4DS7G — karan (SidHearT) (@nsp9780) November 4, 2022

Well, what are your thoughts about this scene from Prabhas’ film Saaho? Let us know in the comments below!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Into A Convo With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya First Time After Their Divorce Post Being Diagnosed With Myositis?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram