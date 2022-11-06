Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently penned a long note on her Instagram talking about an autoimmune condition that she was diagnosed with and it’s called Myositis. Post that, her fans on the photo-sharing platform poured so much love for the actress and prayed for her well-being. Now, according to the recent reports, her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya also spoke to her on the call and took a health update. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam and Chay announced their divorce last year in October and ever since then, there have been many speculations behind their separation but neither of them have openly spoken about it in the media yet. Coming back to the topic, a week ago Sam broke the news of her rare health condition on Instagram.

Now according to News18, Naga Chaitanya couldn’t come and meet his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu due to their professional work commitments but he did get on a call and spoke to her about her health.

Not just that, Naga Chaitanya also asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu if she needs anything at all and can ask for help at any point in time. Isn’t that sweet? You can always maintain a mature cordial relationship with your ex and these two are proving just the same.

Meanwhile, taking to her Instagram account, Sam revealed about her condition a week ago and wrote, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. ♥️ THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

What are your thoughts on Naga Chaitanya getting on a call with Samantha Ruth Prabhu regarding her health? Tell us in the space below.

