Not that all works at the box office, works well on TV! Yes, once again it has been proved that the trend among the TV audience is much different than the ticket-buying audience. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil‘s Vikram, which emerged as a massive hit at ticket windows, has failed to make an impact on its Diwali television premiere. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster closed its worldwide collections at 426 crores gross. The film’s reported budget was 110 crores and made some huge profits with its theatrical run. However, things are totally different when it comes to the television premiere that took place during Diwali.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Vikram scored a TRP of 4.42, which is considered to be shockingly low. Even Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast witnessed its grand premiere on Diwali. It topped the charts of world television premieres with a TRP of 12.62. Interestingly, Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam was telecasted for the 10th time and it fetched a humongous score of 10.27.

Below are the TRP numbers of Diwali telecasts:

Beast – 12.62 (premiere)

Viswasam – 10.27 (10th telecast)

Arunachalam – 9.21

Vikram – 4.42 (premiere)

Don – 3.63 (premiere)

Meanwhile, recently the unit of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Vikram announced that it would celebrate the film’s magnificent 100-day run in theatres on actor Kamal Haasan’s birthday. On the occasion of Kamal‘s birthday on November 7, the team is all set to celebrate the film’s success. An official announcement was made by the veteran actor’s production house RKFI, which produced the film.

Sharing a statement, RKFI posted: “RKFI celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 100th-day celebration will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s birthday, November 7, at 5 p.m. in Kalaivanar Arangam.”

