After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next film SSMB 28 with director Trivikram Srinivas. The two are collaborating on a film after 12 years and fans are eagerly waiting for it with high expectations.

The combination holds a special place in the hearts of Tollywood fans. This is why the entire unit is taking extra care of ensuring all the elements of the film come up with top-notch quality. However, now the latest report reveals that the superstar is not quite happy working with the director.

As per the Track Tollywood report, rumours are rife in the south film industry that Mahesh babu feels that Trivikram Srinivas is not putting effort into his film. Now the Telugu superstar also regrets committing to this project without listening to the complete script. The makers have planned to give announcements or updates on Trivikram’s birthday in this movie and planning to release this film on August 2023.

The movie got off the mark recently with a grand action schedule. The team had planned for a month-long schedule but the Superstar, looking at the output of action sequences decided to change the fight masters Anbariv altogether.

Trivikram Srinivas’ film SSMB 28 will bring together Mahesh Babu back with Pooja Hegde who was last seen in the 2019 romantic action film Maharshi. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will produce SSMB28 under his production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. SS Thaman will compose the music for this film while Navin Nooli will handle the editing duties.

Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in May this year. The actor also ventured into pan-India filmmaking with his production Major, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The movie was a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film was made in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam.

