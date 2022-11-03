Samantha continues to climb the ladder of success. After achieving a name in the South film industries, the actress saw a rise in her popularity with her in The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Ever since Sam has been receiving thunderous offers. The latest now we hear is about her demand for a huge sum as a salary. Keep reading to know more.

Even before doing The Family Man 2, the actress was a known face across the nation. But after doing this web series, Sam proved her mettle as an actor and was no more just a pretty face on a pan-India level. With ‘Oo Antava…’ song, she reached new heights in popularity and as of now, she has multiple big projects in her kitty.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, Samantha used to charge between 3 to 8 crores earlier as her salary for films. However, now she has decided to take no less than 8 crores for each film. If it’s true, then Sam is almost close to Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna who reportedly charges 10 crores per film.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Yashoda, the trailer of which was recently released. She also has Shaankuntalam and Kushi coming up next. If reports are to be believed, she’ll be seen in a couple of Bollywood films and also had her name in the race of Aashiqui 3’s lead actress.

Meanwhile, Sam recently shared that she’s been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped,” she wrote on Instagram.

