Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the hottest films down South. The film will be clashing with multiple films at the box office in January 2023. Still, it is acquiring some amazing pre-release deals. The latest we hear is that producer Dil Raju quoted a record-breaking sum for theatrical rights of the Telugu dubbed version and below is all you need to know.

The Telugu dubbed version has been titled Vaarasudu. During Pongal/Sankranti period in 2023, the film is clashing with Chiranjeevi‘s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s next. Despite this, there’s a buzz for Vaarasudu in Telugu states as Vijay has given successful films here in the dubbed version. Even Dil Raju is confident of the film’s success and has quoted a huge sum for theatrical rights.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, Varisu’s Telugu theatrical rights are quoted as 25 crores. This is a record-breaking price for Thalapathy Vijay’s film in Telugu states. Distributors were in a dilemma initially as Master is Vijay’s highest-grossing Telugu dubbed film, which had made 15 crores at the box office. Vijay‘s Beast had earned 11 crores.

Distributors felt Varisu is a risky choice as Thalapathy Vijay’s market is up to 15 crores in Telugu states. However, Dil Raju offered an exciting deal, which made the buyers agree immediately. The renowned producer has promised to compensate their losses with Ram Charan’s next with Shankar if Vijay’s film turns out to be a flop at the box office.

As Varisu has been bought at a record-breaking sum, let’s see how it performs at the box office amid a clash. Even though the date hasn’t been officially announced, it is expected to arrive on 12th January.

