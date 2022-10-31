There have been rumours that Om Raut’s directorial pan-Indian film Adipurush might get postponed to avoid box office clash with other South blockbusters – one such is Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. After learning about this news, Prabhas fans have been very much disappointed and took Twitter by storm with their posts. Scroll below to check it out!

Adipurush stars Prabhas who would be seen as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. However, ever since the teaser has been released, the makers have been facing a lot of backlash from the audience as they couldn’t take the poor VFX work. Adipurush got brutally trolled ever since the teaser release day, and now their film has even got pushed to another tentative date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report in BollywoodLife, Adipurush makers are planning to postpone the release date of the film. Prabhas starrer was supposedly released on January 12, 2023, which is also the festival weekend of Sankranti. However, on the same date, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is also going to release, so to avoid the box office clash, they are planning to have a solo release.

Even though there have been no confirmation on it or any official announcement, but the reports are suggesting that the makers of Adipurush are thinking to have a mid-summer release date. Well, as of now, it seems Thalapathy Vijay is going to rule over the box office and the hearts of his fans.

While Vijay’s fans are celebrating for their idol’s upcoming movie Varisu, Prabhas fans are quite disappointed to know that Adipurush has been postponed. However, a group of people took to their Twitter handle and posted their opinions. One of them wrote, “It’ll fail no matter when it releases. Just my opinion.” Another one tweeted, “Why did they have to postpone it? Is it due to vfx??” Another one penned, “Ramsetu ke baad darr ka mahol hai ab.”

Check out other reactions:

The first look and teaser of #Adipurush failed to generate hype and created mixed response especially among #Telugu Audience which is the main Market Whereas #Waltairverayya Teaser generated strong buzz among trade circles🔥🔥

👉PRE rls business 100cr+ ✅

👉Netflix- 57cr✅ — Milagro Movies (@Milgromoves) October 31, 2022

Tollywood buzz says #Adipurush is pushed from its Sankranti date to later – advantage #Varisu as it'll be able to get more screens in AP and TG along with the two other big releases! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 30, 2022

#Adipurush postpone

One Fandom elevations Before Postpone After postpone pic.twitter.com/I0FdbHHCK3 — La Bestia 🎃 (@SometimeFibster) October 30, 2022

#Prabhas #Adipurush out of Sankranti release. Team planning for Summer 2023 release😭💔

Enduku Anna manake illa jaruguthay 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/MJ0eh07Jqo — SALAAR 🏹 (@bhanurockz45) October 31, 2022

Although Om Raut and the lead star cast of the film Adipurush are quite confident about the project, but not only the netizens Ayodhya’s chief priest had also demanded a ban on the film after the teaser went viral. Well, what do you think is the reason behind the postponed? Is it because of the VFX or the box office collection? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan Recalls Being In Films With Poor Effects Amid Adipurush Controversy: “There Have Been Cringe-Worthy Moments In The VFX”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram