This Diwali hasn’t been Ram Setu! The reason we say so is because the film is clearly doing underwhelming business at the box office. The Akshay Kumar starrer brought in 15.25 crores despite box office clash with Ajay Devgn led Thank God and Har Har Mahadev (affecting Maharashtra). The start was decent to good but it slowed down soon after and has been somehow managing to sail through ever since. Now here’s how much it made on day 5.

As most know by now, Ram Setu has been the first choice of audience. It has made collections of about 41.45 crores in the last 4 days while its Bollywood competitor Thank God is way behind with only 21.55 crores in its kitty. As the weekend has kicked in, there were expectations that the film would show big jumps considering decent word-of-mouth. However, things are not looking good.

After a slow start in the morning occupancy evening and night shows did help help Ram Setu, but that’s clearly not up to the level one expects during weekend from a big film. As per the reports flowing in, the film is earning in the range of 7-7.70 crores. This now brings its overall total to 48.45-49.15 crores.

The numbers are clearly not satisfying for Ram Setu and one only hopes that the film earns in double-digit on Sunday. Post that, the film will witness dents during weekdays as Kantara (Hindi) is remaining to be the audience’s first choice during weekdays.

Meanwhile, Ram Setu also stars Nushrratt Bharruccha and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. The film is Abhishek Sharma directorial and is distributed by Zee Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

