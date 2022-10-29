Kantara [Hindi] is pretty much heading towards a very good lifetime total. When other films are struggling to put up a score at the box office, this south dubbed film is continuing to be quite stable at limited theatres where it’s playing. The numbers are of course on the lower side but the good part is that they are consistent, and that’s the key to the incremental addition that’s happening to the film’s overall score.

Also, the good part is that the daily numbers are still more than the first-day collections of 1.27 crores. That by itself was decent enough and now with the 2.25 crores* coming in even on the third Friday (which is in any case not at all bad for even those films which open to a double-digit score), the stage is set for a further jump in numbers today and tomorrow. In fact, it would be really exciting is somehow the Rishab Shetty film Kantara manages to hit the 3 crores mark tomorrow as that would be truly remarkable.

So far, Kantara has collected 33.95 crores* and a good jump in numbers today and tomorrow could well allow the 40 crores milestone to be crossed before the close of the weekend. Even if that doesn’t happen then the gap would be really less and the feat would be accomplished on Monday.

The Kannada dubbed film, Kantara, is now in a real chance to score a half-century at the box office and in the process emerge a super hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

