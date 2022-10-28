Despite so much negativity, Ranbir Kapoor led Brahmastra has done really well at the box office. Due to the heavy budget, the film couldn’t get a clean hit verdict, but still did an impressive job of pulling off solid numbers during a bad phase of Bollywood. Now, as per the closing update of the worldwide collection, the film has gone past the 400 crore mark. Keep reading to know more.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the news due to several reasons related to its box office. There has been confusion over its Hindi collections and numbers from all dubbed versions. Here we’re reporting about the film’s global collections only. With Hindi numbers alone, the film has managed to hit the mark of 400 crores. A few days back, it had surpassed 3 Idiots‘ lifetime collection.

Now, as per the latest update, Brahmastra (Hindi) has almost ended its run at 244 crores nett or 287.92 crores gross collection in India. In overseas, it has made 114 crores gross. Combining the numbers, the film stands at a whopping sum of 401.92 crores. In a meantime, it has gone past Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores gross) in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films at the worldwide box office.

Brahmastra (Hindi) is out of fuel now and will end at the present place i.e. at 15th position below Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun (411.65 crores gross). To check out the complete ranking, visit ‘Worldwide 200 Crores+’ under ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

