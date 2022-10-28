Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is doing fabulous business at the box office. It’s been almost a month and the film is yet to slow down. This latest Sandalwood blockbuster continues to put numbers on board not just in India but even overseas. Now the latest feat to be achieved is crossing the milestone of 250 crores and below is all you need to know.

Yesterday, we reported how the film has now become the 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film of all time at the worldwide box office. It surpassed the number of 240 crores gross earned by Yash’s KGF Chapter 1. Made on a very low budget, the film has done unthinkable things so far and the golden run will continue for more weeks as there’s plenty of fuel left.

As per the latest update, Kantara has earned a massive total of 198.50 crores nett (all languages) in 28 days in India. It equals 234.23 crores gross. Adding another 16 crores from overseas, the film stands at a solid number of 250.23 crores gross at the worldwide box office. There’s no doubt that the 300 crore mark will be crossed. It’s only to see how many days it will take from here.

Meanwhile, apart from box office numbers, Kantara is winning hearts all across the country. The latest one to get mighty impressed by the film is none other than Rajinikanth.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote: “The unknown is more than the known” — no one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale Films’ ‘Kantara’. “You gave me goosebumps Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

