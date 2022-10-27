Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has completed 27 days in theatres but is yet to slow down at the box office. On a contrary, the film is doing business on par with the new Diwali releases. With such a pace, several milestones have already been crossed and the latest one is about surpassing the worldwide collection of KGF Chapter 1. Keep reading to know more.

Initially, the film became a blockbuster hit in the Kannada version. Ever since it was released in dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the box office numbers have been growing like anything for this Rishab Shetty directorial. A few days back, we reported about it being the 3rd highest-grossing Kannada film of all time globally. Now, it has moved one step higher.

As per the latest update, Kantara has earned a mammoth total of 193 crores nett (all languages) at the Indian box office in 27 days. It equals 227.74 crores gross. Combining the overseas collection of 15.30 crores gross, the worldwide total jumps to 243.04 crores gross. With this, the film has surpassed KGF Chapter 1‘s 240 crores gross. It’s currently the 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film globally.

KGF Chapter 2 is at the top with 1230 crores gross, which means the film is leading over Kantara by an unprecedented margin of 987 crores gross. Let’s see if any Kannada film manages to surpass KGF 2 anytime soon in the future. If there’s anyone, it would be none other than KGF Chapter 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

