After a just-about-decent opening on Tuesday when 8.10 crores had come in, Thank God saw an expected drop on Wednesday, what with 6 crores coming in. It’s nice that the drop is closer to 25% since that has allowed the film to keep its head high over the 6 crores mark. Also, it’s better than going below the 5 crores total and thankfully that didn’t happen.

What the film needs to do today is stay stable and not have a similar fall again. That shouldn’t happen either since looks like the collections would normalize from here, only to go on an upswing all over again from Friday onwards. As long as Thursday stays on to be over the 5 crores mark, it would be fair enough for the Indra Kumar-directed drama.

One does wonder that had there been more humour injected into the narrative, the overall outcome would have been much better. There were expectations of a comedy in Diwali and this turned out to be more of a feel-good film with drama being in higher proportion than humour. That would have really helped elevate the collections more since family audiences would have flocked to the theatres. Nonetheless, the good part is that the reports are still fine which means there is a chance for Thank God to add on to the 14.10 crores that it has earned so far.

