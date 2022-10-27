Godfather was supposed to be a game-changer for Chiranjeevi but the star will have to wait for more to deliver a clean box office success. The film had Salman Khan in a cameo and the word-of-mouth too has been decent among the masses. Despite these, the verdict of the theatrical flop is out now. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam hit, Lucifer. It starred Mohanlal as the main lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran played the character which was reprised by Salman in Chiranjeevi’s film. It was released on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra which helped in taking a good start at the ticket windows. But eventually, the film failed in sustaining its momentum for a long time.

As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, Godfather has collected a share of 55 crores globally and is on the verge of closing its run. Its theatrical rights were valued at 90 crores, thus making distributors suffer a loss of 35 crores as of now. So, it’s another disappointment for the Megastar after the disastrous result of Acharya.

Meanwhile, after Godfather, Chiranjeevi has moved on to his next with director K S Ravindra, which also stars Ravi Teja. Recently, the title of the film was unveiled and it’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’. The unit, which chose to announce the title of the much-awaited film through a teaser, also disclosed that the film would hit screens for the festival of Sankranti in 2023. The teaser of the film made it clear that all those elements that fans expect in the Megastar’s movie will be there in ‘Waltair Veerayya’.

