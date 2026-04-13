Sony’s original animation, Goat, is lost in the crowd of new releases. The film is very close to achieving its break-even target, but will it be able to hit it amid the Super Mario Galaxy Movie storm? The film is way down in the domestic box office rankings and is losing screens rapidly. It will soon exit theaters, but it has at least reached the $100 million domestic milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Goat at the North American box office

The animated feature is declining at the box office and has landed at #16 on the domestic box office charts. The movie collected $300k on its 9th three-day weekend at the North American box office, losing 709 theaters in the past week. The film is currently running in only 405 theaters. After almost two months, the movie has collected $103.07 million at the domestic box office. It was tracking to earn around $115 million in its domestic run.

On track to hit the $200 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Sony’s Goat is on track to cross the $100 million mark at the international box office. The overseas total of the original animation stands at $82.8 million. Allied to the $103.07 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide cume has hit $185.9 million. It has its sights set on the $200 million worldwide milestone. The film still needs around $15 million to achieve the global milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Goat

Domestic – $103.1 million

International – $82.8 million

Worldwide – $185.9 million

Can it achieve break-even at the box office?

Goat enjoyed a steady run at the box office, but that wasn’t enough, and it is still struggling to break even. According to media reports, the film’s production cost was $80 million, and applying the 2.5x multiplier rule, its break-even target stands at $200 million. The film is no longer part of the conversation, and everyone is focused on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Even Hoppers is suffering from the presence of the video game adaptation. Hence, earning another $15 million is challenging for the animation. Therefore, it is not hitting the break-even target in its original run. Directed by Tyree Dillihay and Adam Rosette, Goat was released on February 13.

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