The Drama is steadily moving closer to another box-office milestone in North America. The latest rom-com is on track to surpass the domestic haul of an A24 horror, Midsommer, which was a significant box office success. The horror drama caught attention for being a small-budget hit, a specialty of A24. As The Drama continues its run, its ability to challenge a cult favorite highlights its growing momentum at the box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Drama at the North American box office

The Zendaya starrer romantic comedy has collected $2.9 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. It is the 3rd-largest second Friday in A24’s history. The film’s collection has dropped by 55.6% from last Friday when it was released in theaters. It is behind Marty Supreme’s $4.6 million and Civil War‘s $3.3 million second Friday collections. In eight days, the domestic total of the rom-com movie is $24.9 million.

Edges closer to beating Midsommer domestically

Ari Aster’s Midsommer, starring Florence Pugh, grossed 5.2x its modest budget. The Florence Pugh starrer collected $27.4 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It was made on a $9 million budget, while The Drama carries a $28 million budget. The Zendaya starrer is around $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Midsommer.

Surpassing Midsommar would mean The Drama has crossed a key indie box-office benchmark, proving strong word of mouth, solid staying power, and growing audience appeal—marking it as a notable success in its category.

The Drama is eyeing a strong second weekend at the North American box office. According to reports, The Drama collected $13.6 million at the overseas box office on its opening weekend, and the updated data has not yet been revealed. Adding the domestic and overseas box office totals, the rom-com’s worldwide collection stands at $38.5 million. It is tracking to earn $8 million to $10 million on its second weekend in North America. Therefore, it will cross the $50 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Drama

Domestic – $24.9 million

International – $13.6 million

Worldwide – $38.5 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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