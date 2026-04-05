Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s star power is working wonders for their rom-com at the North American box office. The film has recorded one of the biggest opening days among A24 releases. It is more notable because of the multiple tentpole movies it is facing at the cinemas. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The movie is expected to exceed its initial projections on its opening weekend in North America. It reportedly has a much lower budget than its competitors, and thus, hitting break-even should not be hard for it with Pattinson and Zendaya’s combined star power. It has good ratings as well, which will also help the film earn strong box-office numbers.

The Drama’s box office collection on its opening day in North America

The Drama landed at #3 in the domestic box office rankings on Friday, opening day. The film collected an impressive $6.4 million on its Friday opening day at the North American box office. It includes $1.7 million from the Thursday previews. This is a good start for the film and will perform well in the upcoming days.

Records the 3rd biggest opening day in A24’s history

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Drama has registered the 3rd biggest opening day ever among A24 releases. It is more than Materialists and Hereditary’s opening day collections. However, the movie failed to beat the opening day collections of Marty Supreme and Civil War.

Check out the top 5 biggest opening days at the domestic box office

Marty Supreme – $12.7 million Civil War – $10.8 million The Drama – $6.4 million Hereditary – $5.14 million Materialists – $5.11 million

Projected opening weekend update

Previously, trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report suggested that the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer was tracking to earn between $10 million and $13 million on its opening weekend. The projected range has been revised upward. The Drama is now tracking to earn between $13 million and $16 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It was made on a reported budget of $28 million and must earn $70 million to break even at the box office. The rom-com was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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