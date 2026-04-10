Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are two of the biggest names in Hollywood among the current generation, and this year they will share the screen in multiple projects, including The Drama. The rom-com has been holding strong amid tentpole releases, and in just six days, the film has hit a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Many viewers have praised the fresh pairing of Robert and Zendaya. There have been divided opinions among viewers about the movie, but despite the mixed reactions, the film is performing well enough to emerge as a box-office success at the end of its theatrical run. However, industry experts are not sure how much it will earn during its original run, but that will be projected soon.

The Drama hits $20 million at the North American box office

According to industry expert Luiz Fernando, The Drama is moving ahead with a strong momentum at the box office in North America. It has been reported that the rom-com collected a solid $1.7 million on its first Wednesday, down only 28.6% from Tuesday’s discount day. It has recorded the third-largest first Wednesday in A24’s history.

The Robert Pattinson starrer is only behind Marty Supreme‘s $2.4 million and Civil War’s $1.9 million first Wednesday gross. The movie, made on a reported budget of $28 million, has reached $20 million at the North American box office in just six days. The film will soon hit break-even and earn the status of being a box office success very soon.

What is the film about?

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails. Robert Pattinson and Zendaya play the leading couple in this trending rom-com. The film was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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