Advertisement

The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Abe being grateful to EJ for bringing Lexie back to life, Chad and Belle being on a date, Lexie finally meeting Paulina, Steve and Kayla reminiscing about their love story, Gwen venting to Leo, and Theo calling Abe out for avoiding making a choice.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the betrayals, the gratitude, the chaos, and the romance are set to be elevated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 25, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 25, 2026

The first episode of the week sees Philip opening up to Brady. Ever since Gabi confessed that she was the one who snitched about the forged letter, he has been feeling betrayed. Phillip is going through a lot of emotions, and it seems Brady is the one there for him through this emotional turmoil.

Phillip is ranging from anger to sorrow, and he even asked Gabi to move out after she told him the truth. He feels betrayed and definitely needs to vent it out. Meanwhile, Amy is crushed by what’s recovered from the river. As she grapples with grief and loss, her hope is about to be crushed even further.

While she tries to wish for a way that her daughter, Sophia, is actually alive, something is about to be recovered from the river she died in, and it might end the tiny bit of hope she was holding onto. On the other hand, Jennifer and Jack have a heart-to-heart about their children. How will this chat fare?

The two have had their fair share of ups and downs, but the family they have created is the most precious part of their story. Even with the tiffs between Jack and Gwen, as well as losing Abigail, the two have a lot of memories to reminisce about. And at the right time, too, as JJ returns home.

Are Jennifer and Jack going to be overjoyed about their son’s return? Up next, Gabi and Gwen commiserate. The two struck an unconventional bond over the last few months and seem to want to keep it growing. Will this new friendship last or not? And then lastly, Sarah tries to change Xander’s mind.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (May 25–29): Jennifer & Jack Have A Heart-To-Heart, Alex & Joy Bond While Gabi Confides In Ari

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News