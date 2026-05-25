Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, and Sanskruti Jayana’s Krishnavataram Part 1 packed a fair third weekend. Hardik Gajjar’s directorial enjoyed positive reviews but is getting sandwiched amid massive competition at the Hindi ticket windows. It has also slipped to the 9th spot among the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 18 Collection

The devotional drama was released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Amid intense competition from Kara and Karuppu, it is nearing the end of its run in Kollywood. On day 18, Krishnavataram Part 1 earned 2.05 crore net from the other two languages, as per Sacnilk.

There’s competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, and Dhurandhar 2, among others, in the Hindi belt. Despite that, Siddharth Gupta starrer collected 4.35 crore in its third weekend, which is commendable. The total earnings in India now stand at 29.07 crore net.

The biggest problem for Krishnavataram Part 1 is its massive budget of 60 crore. Around 48% of the total investments have been recovered so far. It must maintain a strong pace in the coming days in order to enter the safe zone, which looks difficult at the moment.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 13.52 crore (8 days)

Week 2 – 11.20 crore

Weekend 3 – 4.35 crore

Total – 29.07 crore

9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the latest entrant among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It has led to the devotional drama slipping to the 9th spot. It is to be seen whether it maintains a lead, or eventually also loses to Chand Mera Dil.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1184.73 crore* Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 191.31 crore* O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 42.34 crore* Ikkis: 36.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 29.07 crore* Chand Mera Dil: 12.47 crore

Krishnavataram – Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 29.07 crore

Budget recovery: 48%

India gross: 34.30 crore

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