Bollywood horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is a box office success. Priyadarshan’s directorial is now chasing the 200 crore milestone in India. Interestingly, no Akshay Kumar film has entered the coveted club in the post-COVID era. It could also mark Bollywood’s third entry in 2026. Scroll below for the day 38 update!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 38

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 1.35 crore on day 25. It showcased a favorable 35% jump, compared to 1 crore garnered on the 6th Saturday. Despite new competition, Paresh Rawal co-starrer showcased favorable growth during the sixth weekend.

The total earnings in India now stand at 191.31 crore. Bhooth Bangla surpassed Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crore) on day 38, to become the 56th highest Hindi grosser of all time. It is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Sooryavanshi (195.04 crore) to become Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest post-COVID grosser.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Day 36 – 55 lakh

Day 37 – 1 crore

Day 38 – 1.35 crore

Total – 191.31 crore

Can it enter the 200 crore club?

The ticket windows are congested due to multiple releases, but most of them are earning at the lower end. The next big competitor will be Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is arriving on June 5, 2026. This means the horror-comedy still has the scope to enter the 200 crore club with a steady run.

It will become only the third Bollywood film of 2026 to score a double century after Dhurandhar 2 (1184.33 crore) and Border 2 (362.76 crore).

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 38 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 191.31 crore

ROI: 71.31 crore

ROI%: 57%

India gross: 225.74 crore

Verdict: Plus

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