From Student of the Year to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dharma Productions has consistently redefined Bollywood romance, blending youthful charm with modern desi love. Now, with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Student of the Year blend youthful charm, vibrant chemistry, and relatable emotions, showcasing how the studio has steadily shaped the language of modern Bollywood love for today’s generation. We have listed a few of their movies that have touched everyone’s hearts with their amazing stories.

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – It features stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as two opposites who reconnect on a trip that changes their lives, exploring friendship, love, and growing up, along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

2. Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a fun, feel-good romance about a carefree Delhi boy who falls for a strong-willed bride-to-be, leading to a chaotic, charming battle for love and acceptance.

3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Again, it features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in a spirited, modern desi romance about a small-town boy determined to win the heart of an independent woman, only to learn what love and respect truly mean along the way.

4. Student of the Year – The debut movie of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan features them in a glossy campus romance that follows three students whose friendship, ambition, and love lives collide as they compete for the coveted “Student of the Year” title.

5. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – In collaboration with Namah Pictures, Dharma Productions brings a bigger-than-life romance to the screen with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Poised to set a new benchmark for modern Bollywood romance, the film blends the leads’ sizzling chemistry with vibrant storytelling, classic Dharma charm, and an extra dash of masala from Namah Pictures.

Releasing in cinemas on 25th December, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans and presented by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Namah Pictures. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari, the film promises a vibrant, modern Bollywood romance filled with sizzling chemistry, engaging storytelling, and the signature charm audiences have come to expect.

